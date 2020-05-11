Billie Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who showed up at her parents’ Los Angeles house amid the coronavirus quarantine. The man, Prenell Rousseau, came to her home seven times over the course of a week starting on Monday, May 4. The order will now prohibit him from coming within 200 yards of either her or her parents, Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird, or contacting them before their next court hearing on June 1.

Though Rousseau, 24, is alleged to have trespassed on the family’s property, the danger is further complicated by the fact he seemingly made the trip from his home in New York — and didn’t practice social distancing or standard COVID-19 safety protocols. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Eilish, 18, claimed the man only wore a mask on two occasions, and even then pulled it down when confronted by security who escorted him off the property. He also didn’t wear gloves as he touched the home’s doorknobs and doorbell.

The incidents began when Rousseau showed up and asked if he had the right house. Though the “Bad Guy” singer’s father, Patrick O’Connell, claimed that he didn’t, the fan showed up again later that night while exhibiting “erratic behavior.” The next day, he returned a third time and attempted to let himself into the house.

Though police apprehended the man twice, he was released both times. According to Mercury News, California state courts set bail to $0 for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies in order to lower overcrowding and protect prison populations from coronavirus. Trespassing is considered a nonviolent crime, and California penal code explains charging someone with stalking requires “a credible threat with the intent to place that person in reasonable fear for his or her safety, or the safety of his or her immediate family.”

Though TMZ reports Rousseau was put on a bus and sent back to New York, Eilish wrote in her request for the restraining order she was concerned he’ll return to her home. And securing a more permanent restraining order may be complicated. According to the California Courts website, Rousseau must be served with the restraining order — which has to be done in person, not through the mail. Thankfully, it sounds like the family has already begun the process of protecting themselves.