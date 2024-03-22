Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille, has been spotted in public for the first time in three years without her wedding ring just weeks after In Touch reported she was finally ready to end things with the former Cosby Show star.

As this world exclusive photo reveals, the 80-year-old former TV producer was seen exiting a town car in New York City on March 7 with her disgraced 86-year-old husband nowhere in sight.

Sources previously speculated Camille, who has been married to the former comedian for 60 years, might finally have seen enough after yet another lawsuit was filed in February, by a woman who claims Cosby drugged and violated her in a Las Vegas hotel when she was just 17 years old.

The action is the 17th civil suit Cosby is currently facing after sexual assault allegations by more than 60 women. He served three years in a Pennsylvania prison for sexual assault before being released after the conviction was overturned due to an “unfair trial.”

Cosby has denied all allegations, and a spokesperson says his marriage to Camille, who has stood by him through it all, is solid as ever.

But insiders claim the couple, who largely live apart, with Cosby at his palatial estate outside Philadelphia and Camille in rural Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, might finally be through.

“Camille is just so tired and hurt and embarrassed by these lawsuits and having their family dragged through the mud,” a source said. “She wants peace and she doesn’t think she’ll find it with Bill.”