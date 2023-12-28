Any other year, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé would be considered a hit. But relative to Taylor Swift’s record breaking Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour ($249.9 million worldwide and counting), Beyoncé’s concert doc has flopped at the box office. After debuting at No. 1 the first weekend of December, earning $21 million domestically, the flick had fallen to No. 9 by week three — much to Bey’s dismay. “Beyoncé put her heart and soul into making this documentary,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “It should have been a hit.”

Not that the 42-year-old is blaming anybody, including Taylor, 34, who jetted in for the film’s November 30 London premiere. “Beyoncé has a lot of respect for Taylor and for what that girl can do,” notes the insider. “She won’t be pitted against Taylor, who she considers a friend. Women need to support each other, not take each other down.”