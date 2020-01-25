With so many talented musicians and artists, you may be wondering who has the most Grammy awards in history? The record is held by the late conductor Georg Solti with 31 awards, but the top 10 — which includes Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and U2 — aren’t trailing too far behind.

Georg’s last Grammy win was in 1997. He not only holds the record for most awards “won in any genre,” but “he has the most wins in the Classical Field,” according to the award show’s official website. That’s an amazing legacy!

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Quincy, 86, has a whopping 28 Grammys under his belt. His wins span “more than 10 Fields, from Children’s to Jazz, Pop, Rap, R&B and more.” His most recent win was for Best Music Film at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.

The next few artists in the lineup are all over the map genre-wise. Alison Krauss has taken home 27 Grammys, and she is the female with the most wins in the country music field. She shares 14 of her awards with her band, Union Station. Conductor Pierre Boulez has 26 and was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. The late pianist Vladimir Horowitz comes next with 25.

Tied with 25 wins is Stevie Wonder. The “Isn’t She Lovely” singer is “the only artist in Grammy history to win five or more awards on three separate nights.” John Williams, the genius behind the soundtracks of famous films like Jaws and Star Wars, also makes the top 10 with 24 wins.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Beyoncé, 38, not only has 22 awards, but she holds the record for the second-most wins for a female artist in history. She’s been nominated 63 times (yes, you read that right) and is “tied with Adele at six for most Grammy wins in one night by a female.”

Composer Chick Corea — who has the most jazz Grammy wins ever — and U2 are tied with 22 awards each. The band led by Bono has the most wins for a “rock act.”

Other notable names on the winner’s list include Jay-Z and Kanye West. They have both won 21 awards and rank 12th and 13th on the list. Bruce Springsteen comes in 17th with 20 Grammys and Aretha Franklin and Paul McCartney follow with 18.

It’s amazing to see the incredible record-holding talent that has won through the years. Time will tell what other artists climb the list!