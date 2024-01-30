In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Fashion fact: You can never, ever go wrong with shapewear. From sculpting corsets, to seamless undies and high-waisted shorts, shapewear is an undeniable staple which elevates any ensemble. Along with delivering tummy control, the fashion find helps to banish panty lines and deliver a smooth, flattering silhouette.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 57% off the number one bestselling women’s shapewear tank, bumping the price down to just $20. The Shapermint Shapewear Tank is a shopper-approved find which smooths out muffin tops and love handles — and upgrades your ‘fit in the process!

Made from a combination of stretchy and compressing fabric, the top provides support and smooths out curves. The fabric is high-quality opaque, so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Comfortable and durable, this tank features adjustable straps to accommodate different busts. Even better? The straps don’t dig into your skin and deliver a nice lift. That means you can wear it with or without a bra!

Get the Shapermint Shapewear Tank for just $20 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.



This bestselling top is available in women’s sizes S through 4XL in 11 shades. To be frank, you’ll probably want to stock up on every color. Shoppers can snag it in black, atlantic blue, chocolate, lavender and more. The variety of hues is perfect for swapping out as the seasons change!

SHAPERMINT Shapewear Tank Final Sale: $20 $46 Description There's nothing quite like the tummy-controlling compression from shapewear to boost confidence and elevate an ensemble. This bestselling tank is on sale right now, so make sure you shop fast while your size is still in stock!

When it comes to styling, the options are endless. You can wear it underneath everything from collared blouses, to sweatshirts and even graphic tees. Best of all? You can rock it solo when you’re headed to your favorite fitness class.

Nearly 12,000 shoppers have left this tank perfect five-star ratings. “It fits me the way it should,” one customer noted. “No side handles showing, I feel more put together, which boosts my self-esteem,” they shared. Another shopper raved that the top worked perfectly and had met their expectations. The shopper denied experiencing issues with the shirt rolling down. “I have really loved this,” they said. “It holds everything in and is comfortable. I have a long torso and this is still a great length.”

Shapewear is the perfect way to make any attire instantly appear more polished, so snag this bestselling shapewear tank while it’s still on sale for just $20!

See it: Get the Shapermint Shapewear Tank for just $20 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite your style? See more from Shapermint here and explore more bestselling fashion items here! Plus, don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!