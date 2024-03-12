In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, but I take holidays seriously. From slasher movie marathons with spooky season-inspired mocktails in honor of Halloween to Galentine’s Day brunch plans with my besties, I derive so much joy from celebrating special occasions. Now that we’re in March, St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching, and of course, I plan to celebrate March 17 in style with the help of bold green fashion pieces and accessories.

Whether you plan on hitting a St. Paddy’s Day parade like me or you’re looking to add a bright pop of color to your wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with a green crewneck T-shirt. Right now, there’s a tee that meets all of our needs. Best of all? It’s on sale for just $14 at Amazon!

This bestselling T-shirt is all things cute and comfortable. It’s made from a blend of rayon and spandex, making for a stretchy, soft and lightweight compressing fit. You can snag it in nearly 40 different shades. The classic crew neckline and short-sleeve silhouette make this perfect for dressing up or down!

Best of all, the styling options are endless. Are you heading to a pub? Style this shirt with your favorite denim jacket, black jeans, booties and a Luck of the Irish-inspired headband. If brunch plans are on the agenda, team this top with leather pants, a moto jacket and combat boots. You can even wear it in the office too. Wide-leg trousers, a blazer and chunky loafers are the ultimate work look.

Savvy Amazon shoppers say they’re “obsessed” with this top. “The material is very soft, super flattering but not so tight that it’s uncomfy to move,” one five-star reviewer shared. Another reviewer called out the top for it’s “super comfy” fit, however, they let other shoppers know that it’s not double-lined so it’s “pretty thin.” Be sure to wear a tank or dark undergarment in that case.

St. Patrick’s Day will be here before we know it. Make sure you’re ready to celebrate the big day with a vibrant green T-shirt, and this option from Abardsion checks all of the boxes and it’s on sale for just $14 now!

