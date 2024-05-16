Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
The Best and Worst Dressed at the 2024 ACM Awards: Red Carpet Photos of Celebrity Styles 1

Getty Images (3)

The Best and Worst Dressed at the 2024 ACM Awards: Red Carpet Photos of Celebrity Styles

Live
News
May 16, 2024 4:55 pm·
By
Picture

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards brings out some of the biggest stars in country music and fans are always ready to see which styles hit and which styles miss. This year’s slew of attendees didn’t disappoint and while there are plenty of stunners on the red carpet, there’s also a few looks that fell flat.

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture