The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards brings out some of the biggest stars in
country music and fans are always ready to see which styles hit and which styles miss. This year’s slew of attendees didn’t disappoint and while there are plenty of stunners on the red carpet, there’s also a few looks that fell flat.
1 of 10
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Best: Lainey Wilson
The “Heart Like a Truck” songstress opted for a red pantsuit, which incorporated sequins along the collar.
2 of 10
Getty Images
Worst: Jelly Roll
The “Wild Ones” singer opted for a black shirt and layered the look with a tan jacket.
3 of 10
Getty Images
Best: Bunnie XO
Jelly Roll’s wife stunned on the red carpet. The podcast host opted for a navy blue floor-length gown with sparkle embellishments.
4 of 10
Getty Images
Best: Parker McCollum
The country musician elevated his denim jeans with a clean-cut blazer.
5 of 10
Getty Images
Worst: Kat Higgins
While the multi-tiered gown was creative, the songwriter’s outfit missed the mark.
6 of 10
Getty Images
Best: Rylee Arnold
The
Dancing With the Stars pro went for a floral look on the red carpet. The dancer wore a sheer, nude gown and accessorized the look with gold earrings.
7 of 10
Getty Images
Best: Annie Bosko
Country glam has arrived! Annie wore a siren red gown that incorporated a high slit for added sex appeal.
8 of 10
Getty Images
Best: Scotty McCreery
The
American Idol alum looked suave in his gold jacket with a matching gold chain.
9 of 10
Getty Images
Worst: Kassi Ashton
While the look clearly is in theme, the execution of the gown fell short.
10 of 10
Getty Images
Best: Hannah Ellis
The songstress dazzled, literally! Hannah wore a pale blue gown with sparkly embroidery and finished the look with blinged-out stilettos.