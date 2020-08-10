Rocking the boat? Below Deck Mediterranean star Christine “Bugsy” Drake is used to being around other “boat-mances” while working on superyachts but was never necessarily into them herself. “I mean, I’ve been anti-boatmance in the past,” Bugsy tells In Touch in an exclusive interview. However, she seems to be enjoying her flirtatious relationship with fellow crew member Alex Radcliffe.

“I’m pretty excited about it. I’ve met Alex who I can banter with… he’s super comfortable to be around. So yeah, I’m excited to kind of see where that leads,” Bugsy, 30, says.

As things continue to heat up between costars Jessica More and Robert Westergaard on board the yacht, it looks like things are remaining pretty casual between Bugsy and Alex. “It’s just a bit of fun,” Bugsy reveals to In Touch. But that doesn’t mean the two haven’t maintained their connection even after the cameras stopped rolling. “We do keep in touch. We’ve got a pretty solid friendship,” the Bravo star says.

When responding to Chef Kiko Lorran’s fate, she said it was “really unfortunate.” After struggling to impress Captain Sandy Yawn with his Las Vegas style menu, the Brazilian native was let go. “It was almost like wrong place, wrong time,” Bugsy explains to In Touch. “Kiko is a great person. I just think the size of boat is a bit bigger than what he’s used to with his experience. I think he was very overwhelmed this season,” she adds.

Courtesy of Chef Kiko/Instagram

As for joining Below Deck Med as chief stew, the reality TV star seems to be open to the idea. “I would be excited to do it. I just want it to be something that is authentic and good. It’s not that I want to take it away from Hannah [Ferrier] but I myself I have my own ways. So if it happens, it happens,’ Bugsy divulges.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Monday nights at 9/8c only on Bravo.