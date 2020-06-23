There’s a new stew onboard! Well, kind of. Christine “Bugsy” Drake returned to Below Deck Mediterranean on the Monday, June 22, episode of the Bravo franchise. The blonde beauty, 30, was recruited by Captain Sandy after second stew Lara Flumiani quit due to Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier’s aggressive managerial style.

Scroll below to learn about the returning second stew.

Who Is Bugsy?

Bugsy is a trained chief stew, but Captain Sandy, 55, explained “she’s coming in as a second stew to do me a favor.” She is a seasoned yachtie with six years of experience. The South African native is “hoping to find both fun and romance,” this season according to her BravoTV.com bio. She is known for her bubbly personality and being the “Queen of Theme” parties as stated on her Instagram profile.

Courtesy Bugsy Drake/Instagram

She Was on Below Deck Season 2

Bugsy first made an appearance on Below Deck during season 2, in which she wooed Captain Sandy with her beautiful table settings. During her time on board, she and Hannah, the current chief stew on the Wellington, butted heads. Previously, Bugsy called Hannah, 33, “a lousy chief stew,” so there is no telling what will happen between those two.

What Is Her Relationship Like With Hannah Ferrier?

After learning Bugsy will be coming aboard, Hannah was clearly displeased but Sandy tried to assure her this was “a good time,” during the episode. “I’m feeling a little bit apprehensive about Bugs. Will I trust her? No. Are we gonna be friends? No,” Hannah said in a confessional interview in the preview for the next show. “Are we gonna work together? Yes,” she added.

Bugsy Is Hot on Instagram

The beach babe has a fire Instagram page and she has no problem posting a sultry bikini photo from time to time. She’s also very active on social media and often interacts with her pals on the platform. After learning Bugs will be coming aboard, bosun Malia White reposted a fan’s welcome message to the new second stew on her Instagram Story. For Bugsy’s part, she commented, “So happy to be back with you my girl.”

Malia, 29, revealed she and Bugsy are actually “really good friends,” in an interview during the episode. “But her and Hannah aren’t the best of friends,” she admitted. With Malia in the middle, it sounds like they could be hitting some rough water!