Some very familiar faces will be appearing on Below Deck Med‘s season 8, and the first trailer to drop on September 1 promises several boatmances, some serious feuds between crew members and Captain Sandy Yawn threatening to fire at least one if not more of her employees. Below Deck Med fans are wondering what’s in store for the upcoming season and here are the details.

Where Will ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 8 Take Place?

The show will be based out of Genoa, Italy, and cruise the Italian Riviera. The last time Below Deck Med took place in Italy was back in season 3, taking guests along the Amalfi Coast.

What ‘Below Deck Med’ Stars Are Returning for Season 8?

Season 7 co-second stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen returns in their same positions. They have a new chief stew coming aboard from Below Deck Down Under, which leads us to…

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo (2)

What ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Stars Will Be Appearing on ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 8?

Tumi Mhlongo is taking over as chief stew after making quite an impression as Aesha Scott’s second stew on season 1 of Below Deck Down Under. She’s known for her incredible tablescapes and strong work ethic, but in the trailer, she’s seen having frequent clashes with Natalya and the two definitely don’t seem to mesh. Kyle also gets into quite a few heated arguments with coworkers, but like he did the previous season, always seems quick to make up and move on.

Deckhand Luka Brunton is another familiar face from Below Deck Down Under. He was brought aboard in the August 28 episode as lead deckhand to help finish out the show’s charter season after Captain Jason Chambers fired deckie Adam Kodra.

Who Are the New ‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Cast Members?

New faces will include chef Jack Luby, stew Jessika Asai, bosun Ruan Irving and deckhands Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez.

Will There Be Any ‘Below Deck Season’ 8 Boatmances?

Luka and Jessika are seen getting hot and heavy in the trailer. He has already admitted to having a fling with Aesha’s yachtie sister Courtney, as they all started out in yachting in the Mediterranean from their native New Zealand at the same time. Luka also confessed to hooking up with Below Deck Down Under season 1’s Magda Ziomek outside of the show.

When Does ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 8 Premiere?

Below Deck Med season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.