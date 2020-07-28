This article was originally published on CBD Coupons. To view the original article, click here.

Nowadays, most people have heard about CBD or seen it on store shelves in one form or another. This non-intoxicating compound can pack a punch when it comes to helping alleviate symptoms of stress, achy muscles, joint pains, and anxious thoughts. The landscape around CBD can be overwhelming thanks to all of the specific terms, formulas, and product options available on the market, but we here at CBD Coupons are here to help!

Many look towards cannabidiol as a miracle cure, but there is a lot of misinformation out there. That’s why we were so determined to create a helpful guide on some of the most common terms and questions you’ll run into when researching CBD and CBD products.

What is CBD?

CBD, also commonly known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring compound that is extracted from the cannabis plant and is being researched for its therapeutic properties. Scientists are looking into the possibilities of CBD for aiding seizures, chronic pain, anxiety relief, stress relief, and overall wellness.

Can CBD Get You High?

Although CBD is extracted from cannabis, it is more commonly taken from cannabis sativa plants called hemp. This specific strain contains less than 0.3% THC. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound that’s most famous for creating the psychoactive “high” effect that cannabis is known for. Unlike THC, cannabidiol cannot make you feel intoxicated or stoned and is non-addictive. This makes it an excellent option for consumers who want to explore the health benefits of cannabis products without any psychoactive effects.

Why Is CBD In Everything?

From topical salves, skincare, and bath bombs, vaporizers, and tinctures, CBD seems to have found its way into a variety of products. Cannabidiol has many positive effects on the body and can help alleviate different symptoms based on the method of ingestion or application. If you have a sore knee, a topical CBD-infused balm can help target your specific problem area in combination with other anti-inflammatory ingredients. CBD is also useful when combined with skincare products, as its anti-inflammatory properties can aid with skin redness and swelling.

People looking for more everyday wellness can also take CBD much like a daily supplement at the start of their day to feel the effects over time. Other consumers looking for help with pain management might also buy a CBD oil or tincture that’s placed under the tongue for fast absorption and symptom relief.

What is Full-Spectrum CBD?

If your product says that it contains full-spectrum CBD, then that means that the formula in your product contains small traces of THC (less than 0.3%), plant matter, and other cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBDA that work together in tandem to create a stronger effect. This is also known as the “entourage effect” and helps your CBD do its job better.



Can I Get CBD With No THC?

Of course! There are many brands out there who offer THC-free formulas for consumers who are more sensitive to THC or are looking to find a product for their pets. CBDMD and Blue Ribbon Hemp both offer broad-spectrum recipes that contain zero traces of THC and come in a variety of forms for your individual needs.