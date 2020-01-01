If you didn’t have enough fun on New Year’s Eve, why not keep the party going? Plenty of bars are open on New Year’s Day as well, so if you’re not still recovering from the night before and want to go out, we’ve got the deets for you on where you should head next.

What Bars Are Open on New Year’s Day?

Similar to our post on bars that were open on Christmas, a lot of local bars are likely offering New Year’s Day hours. Obviously, we can’t cover them all here, but a quick Google search should help you suss out what local watering holes can help you keep celebrating into New Year’s Day.

You’re especially set if you’re in a major metro area since there are likely more options, but even the small towns should have some availability!

What Chain Restaurants With Bars Are Open on New Year’s Day?

Quite a number of restaurants that have bars with national franchises should have New Year’s Day hours. For example, most Chili’s restaurants should be open regular hours on the holiday. (Most locations had regular hours on NYE, too). So you can have alcohol and baby back ribs as you ring in 2020.

Likewise, Olive Garden is open during its normal business hours on both New Year’s Eve and Day, Heavy reported. Obviously, for any chain restaurants, you should check your local spot just to be sure. And you might be in luck if you live in New York City — the Times Square Olive Garden is holding a giant party on NYE into the next day.

Most Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open normal business hours on New Year’s Day, according to Newsweek. The same can be said for Texas Roadhouse although, again, you should check with your local franchise to be sure before you show up.

Some Hard Rock Cafes may be open on New Year’s, but that’s one you should absolutely double check before you head out. For instance, the New York City location is actually closed for a private party on New Year’s Eve but will open up the next day for brunch.

Enjoy your 2020 libations, and have a happy new year!