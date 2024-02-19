Fans didn’t hold back while expressing their sadness after Matthew Perry was left out of the In Memoriam segment at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, February 18.

Shortly after the tribute concluded and fans noticed the snub, several people rushed to X to slam the BAFTAs for leaving Matthew out of the segment following his death in October 2023. “The #BAFTAs not including Matthew Perry in their ‘In Memoriam’ section is my villain origin story,” one viewer wrote. Another added, “How disgusting that the BAFTAS missed out any mention of Matthew Perry on the Memoriam section … so wrong.”

Meanwhile, one person said the decision was in “bad form” and another called it a “shocking omission.”

While some theorized that Matthew was left out of the segment because he was best known as a television actor and not a film star, others pointed out that the awards show included Tina Turner – who died in May 2023 – despite being best known for her singing career. “Matthew Perry starred in FILMS. Also wrote scripts and did production work,” one upset fan wrote. “But #BAFTAs included Tina Turner as an … actor (!)”

“To forget Matthew Perry in the tribute section is just awful,” an additional viewer chimed in.

Matthew – who was best known for portraying Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 until 2004 – died on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. His cause of death was later confirmed to be from acute effects of ketamine, according to the autopsy released in December 2023.

Several stars were shocked by the news and fondly remembered Matthew with touching tributes, including his former Friends costars. Just days after his shocking passing, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc released a joint statement about the tragedy on October 30, 2023.

“We are all so utterly devastated,” the group wrote at the time. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve.”

In addition to penning their own tributes, the group also reunited on November 3, 2023, to attend the Fools Rush In actor’s funeral.

As months have passed following his death, his costars have continued to remember Matthew and his legacy. When Jennifer, 54, was asked how fans can remember Matthew at the Critics Choice Awards in January, she shared a simple answer with Entertainment Tonight. “Celebrate him,” she told the outlet.