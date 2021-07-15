After finding out they are expecting baby No. 1, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon turned to their “closest friends” Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert for “really good advice,” the Bachelor Nation couple exclusively tells In Touch.

“They have so much experience with this,” Ashley, 32, says after she and Jared, 33, announced their pregnancy news in an Amazon Live video on Thursday, July 15, in which they showed off their favorite baby essentials like a wipe warmer and Graco car seat. Their first child is due on February 10, 2022.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The California native adds Jade’s advice helped her feel less “alone” as she navigates this new chapter in life, which includes “debilitating” morning sickness.

“Jade just said like the first trimester is just all about surviving each day,” explains Ashley. “I was like, ‘Thank you for saying that,’ because I always thought so highly of Jade in every single way but thought of her as so much stronger than me. I was like, she was probably totally fine throughout this. She’s done it three times.”

Jade, 34, and Tanner, 34, met during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. They wed in January 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Emerson, in 2017 followed by sons Brooks in 2019 and Reed in 2020.

Ashley admits her morning sickness is “all-consuming,” while Jared adds she “gets sick morning, afternoon [and] night.”

“I’ve woken up basically feeling like I’ve had a hangover from hell or a stomach bug for about five weeks now,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host says. “Nobody told me that I could expect to like not live my life.”

However, she and Jared are both quick to add they feel extremely “lucky” to have gotten pregnant after Ashley went off her birth control in September 2020.

Like Jade and Tanner, Ashley and Jared first met during season 2 of BIP. After years of unrequited love, they announced they were officially dating in May 2018.

Once they got together, Jared wasted no time moving forward with Ashley. He popped the question on the beach where they met in June 2018 during season 5 of Paradise. They wed in August 2019 in Jared’s home state of Rhode Island, where they currently reside.

While Jared confesses things don’t “feel different” quite yet after finding out Ashley is pregnant, they’ve hit some very sweet milestones. “I know it will be different once the baby is born, but I will say the best moment we’ve had so far for me personally was going to get the ultrasound and seeing the tiny little baby inside of Ash,” the father-to-be gushes.