A new journey is about to begin! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first child together.

“I’m pregnant,” the Bachelor Nation starlet, 32, announced before planting a kiss on her husband, 33, during an Amazon Live video on Thursday, July 15.

The reality TV stars first met during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. While feelings progressed quickly for Ashley, 33, she and Jared, 32, ultimately decided to leave their romance on the beach and left the ABC reality show as friends.

As the years went on, the pair often showcased their hangout sessions via social media with many fans wondering if their relationship would ever move out of the friend-zone. It wasn’t until after they both had brief relationships with other people — Jared with Caila Quinn on BiP season 3 and Ashley with Kevin Wendt on Bachelor Winter Games — that Jared’s true feelings for Ashley were revealed.

The couple announced that they were officially dating in May 2018 with a 40-minute YouTube video called The Story of Us. “I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise,” Jared explained at the time. “I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during BiP. It was a slow build for me.”

After professing his love for Ashley, Jared wasted no time when it came to making her his wife. They returned to the beach in Mexico where they first met and got engaged in June 2018. A little over a year later, they got married in Jared’s home state of Rhode Island surrounded by friends, family and Bachelor Nation’s best.

Courtesy of Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

Since then, the couple has been going strong and even told Life & Style exclusively in September 2019 that they have babies on the brain! “Sometime in 2020 we’ll start trying,” she said at the time. “Well, that does sound soon, but I think it’ll be more like next summer that we start trying.”

In July 2020, Ashley updated fans on her and Jared’s journey to get pregnant during an episode of her “Almost Famous” podcast, telling cohost Ben Higgins that they were “trying to get pregnant” in September. Months later, she took to Instagram and got candid with her thousands of followers in November 2020, saying that she and Jared were “hoping to expand our family soon.”

Well, baby officially makes three. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!