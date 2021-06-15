Andrew Spencer is making a splash after his memorable introduction on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, but prior to his reality TV debut, he found himself in some legal trouble. Find out about his DWI [Driving While Intoxicated] charges, see his mugshot and statement in police docs exclusively obtained by In Touch.

When Did He Get a DWI?

In December 2018, Spencer faced two charges of Fourth Degree DWI after being pulled over in Minnesota: DWI with a BAC of .08 or more and DWI Under The Influence.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to the first count: a misdemeanor DWI with a BAC of .08 or more, on July 14, 2018. The minimum BAC level for the state is 0.8, meaning he pleaded guilty to blowing a higher alcohol level than the minimum. The other charge was dismissed as a result of his plea deal.

“At 2:23 a.m. on July 14, 2018, I operated a motor vehicle with a BAC [Blood Alcohol Concentration] over .08 (.12),” Spencer wrote in his statement obtained by In Touch. “I acknowledge that I was read the Minnesota Implied Consent Advisory, that I [contested] a breath test, and that the test was taken within two hours of the time that I was driving (3:09 a.m.). I do not dispute the test result. I also acknowledge that I have been advised as to the enhanceable nature of the offense to which I am pleading guilty, and I understand that future offenses could be charged more severely as a result of my conviction for this offense.”

Winona Police Department

What Happened At His Sentencing?

Spencer was placed under “unsupervised probation for one year monitored by Winona District Court” and given a $400 fine before being discharged on December 19, 2019.

Was That His First Charge?

In September 2014, the Austrian football player was charged for underage consumption of alcohol, which is a misdemeanor. The officer noted they were doing a routine patrol when they “observed [a] subject that appeared to be urinating” and “smelled [the] odor of alcoholic beverage” on Spencer. He pleaded guilty and paid a $185 fine.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Which Season of The Bachelorette Is Andrew Spencer On?

Spencer appears on Season 17 of The Bachelorette and is one of the frontrunners. It’s still a mystery who Thurston ends up with when it’s all said and done, but Reality Steve tweeted that Spencer is one of her final four men.