The forecast fpr August 13 through 19

LEO: July 23 – August 22

A question that’s been bothering you for weeks is finally answered. Prepare yourself, as it may be a resolution you hadn’t counted on.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

A long-held dream is getting closer to coming true. While things may look dicey, hold fast to your ultimate goals, and everything you wish for will be yours.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

You always manage to be at the right place at the right time. And this week, if you make an effort to arrive extra early at your various appointments and engagements, you’ll have an even better chance at getting ahead.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

It’s the luckiest month of the year for you, so now is the perfect time to take a gamble on love. Go for it.



LUCKY NUMBER: 8

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

It’s a good thing you’re in a social mood this week, because your calendar is about to explode with meetings and virtual parties. You’ll rest after, so take part in all of the plans.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Toward the end of the week, don’t be surprised if a friend makes a confession that not only shocks you, but also changes the course of your friendship. Nothing lasts forever.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

It is a great time to expand your social networking skills, as it’s likely that a friend of a friend may turn out to be a perfect business contact for you.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

You have been feeling quite nostalgic lately, and it has harkened a period of introspection. Jot down your thoughts and push ahead with clarity for the future.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Your cash flow has been slowing down, but the good news is that a fantastic new money-making opportunity is about to come your way. A family member needs your advice; here’s your chance to help.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

You always shine in the summer months, and this season will be no exception. Whether you want to or not, you’re likely to be the center of attention. Get ready to sparkle!

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Now is a great time to pay forward a kindness or generosity that was recently extended to you. Something as simple as leaving a few bucks for a homeless person, or volunteering at a local charity, will reward you in ways you never anticipated.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

You’ve got it, so feel free to flaunt it every once in a while. Fitness and wellness have been your calling card, and the results are showing. If a friend needs help, hear them out.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11