Expanding her brood! Ashlee Simpson has the cutest kids and we expect nothing less from baby No. 3.

The “Pieces of Me” singer announced she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Evan Ross, in April. The couple already share a 4-year-old daughter, Jagger, whom they welcomed in 2015 after they tied the knot in 2014.

Ashlee is also mother to 11-year-old son Bronx, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz. The exes divorced in 2011 after four years of marriage, but they do their best to coparent for the sake of their child.

“That’s like the easiest part of my life,” the Fall Out Boy musician told In Touch exclusively about their dynamic in October 2019. “She’s a great mom.”

In May, a source exclusively told In Touch “Ashlee and Pete’s coparenting routine is pretty solid.” While they keep a strong bond for their son, their families seem to be good friends. The rocker even called his ex “to offer his congratulations” following her pregnancy announcement. “They have an amazing blended family,” the source shared.

After the singer split from Ashlee, Pete moved on with his girlfriend, Meagan Camper. The couple share two kids together and often spent time with his ex’s family. “Everyone gets along, Pete and Evan and Ashlee and Meagan actually like each other,” the source explained. “All the kids get along pretty great. All the kids genuinely like each other. Now they’ll have a new kid to join in on all the fun.”

Although Bronx is close with his dad and siblings, he also appears to have a special relationship with his stepdad. “Always learning from the legend. BX,” Evan captioned a photo of him and his stepson in May. Their unique bond clearly fills Ashlee with joy and she recently gushed over their relationship for Father’s Day. “Your love is infectious thank you for being our rock. You are the greatest dad. You make every day so fun,” she wrote on Instagram in June.

While Ashlee’s family is unconventional, their home is definitely filled with a lot of love.

Scroll below to learn about each of Ashlee’s children.