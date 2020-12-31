Hollywood fitness guru Ary Nuñez (Twitter: @AryNunez), trainer to some famous faces such as Rihanna, shares her wellness wisdom to carry through 2021!

A-LISTER TRAINING TIP #1: HYDRATE PROPERLY

“I use the 8×8 formula with my clients, which means you should consume 8 ounces of water 8 times per day, minimum,” says Ary. The specific drink she recommends: ZenWTR, a pure alkaline water with a 9.5 pH. “It’s the only beverage in the world using 100 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic for its bottle,” she advises. “You get the benefits of an ultra-pure premium water and each bottle is made up of about 5 bottles rescued and recycled from at-risk coastlines, ultimately preventing pollution in our oceans.”

Ary’s Pick: ZenWTR Alkaline Water. $2.29 for 33.8 fl oz., available at Whole Foods Market and ZENWTR.com

A-LISTER TRAINING TIP #2: BREAK A SWEAT EVEN WHEN YOU’RE FEELING SLUGGISH

“Try to incorporate moves that use at least 75 percent of your body. I recommend a horse-straddle to squat, alternate knee lifts and cross-body lunges. Also, power walk anytime you can throughout the day. A little movement goes a long way!”

A-LISTER TRAINING TIP #3: EAT THE RIGHT FOODS

“My mantra for food is: Keep it green, keep it lean, create some rainbows, add the grains. I tell clients to fill their fridges with green leafy veggies, colorful root veggies, 100 percent grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, wild-caught seafood, healthy grains and nuts and butters and oils.”

A-LISTER TRAINING TIP #4: TRY HER PERSONAL WORKOUT PHILOSOPHY

“I founded my own training technique, My Modern Day Ninja Method. This approach combines Eastern and Western principles of training the human form, fusing martial arts with all forms of movement. My method resonates especially well for my celebrity clients — like Rihanna — who have busy schedules, because it offers a diverse, stimulating routine to engage the mind and body no matter where you are or how much time you have.”

#5: EXERCISE THE ENTIRE BODY

“I primarily recommend My Modern Day Ninja Method katas, long hikes, clean ocean swims, full body push-ups, pull-ups and dance!”

SNAG ARY’S BEAUTY & FASHION FAVES

“I’m all about Fenty Skin’s products, including the Total Cleans’r, Fat Water and the Hydra Vizor. For gear, I’ve been wearing the Converse X Ambush CTAS Duck Boots for hikes — they are so stylish and comfortable.”

Ary’s Pick: Fenty Skin

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, $35

Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, $28

Total Cleans’r Remove- It-All Cleanser, $25

All available at fentybeauty.com.

Ary’s Pick: Converse x Ambush

CTAS Duck Boot, $160. Available at converse.com.