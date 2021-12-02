Pop the bubbly because Art Basel is here and all your favorite celebs are in Miami!

The star-studded affair kicked off in Miami Beach on Wednesday December 1, with a preview day, and will continue throughout Sunday, December 5. The first in-person Art Basel since 2019, due to the ongoing coronavirus, this year’s multi-day event is sure to be full of celebs, not to mention some major art instillations.

Celebrating up-and-coming artists, Art Basel Miami always attracts a crowd, and this year is no different. Between hitting up galleries and doing some star searching, there’s time to celebrate. That’s why, we’ve rounded up some of Miami’s hottest hangout spots to drink, dine and maybe spot a celebrity.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are among those visiting Prime 112, the best steakhouse in the city, located in the Brown’s Hotel. With decadent menu offerings and sexy décor, it’s no surprise that this is the most sought-after reservation in the city.

Looking for Italian? Carbone has you covered with all the best dishes and the opportunity for a stunning outdoor dining experience.

When dinner’s done and the nightclub scene starts to open, there are only two places you need to go, and they both have a packed weekend schedule.

First up, LIV has a planned DJ set with Martin Garrix on Friday, December 3. Come back the next night to see both Steve Aoki and Alec Monopoly tear up the DJ booth — you might even get caked. Once the weekend is officially over, beat the Sunday Scaries with LIV’s classic brunch on Sunday, December 5, which is sure to be filled with tons of A-listers.

STORY is another night club worth visiting! Kaskade is their first DJ takeover on Friday, December 3. And the party doesn’t stop there! 323 Underground, taking place on Sunday, December 5, has a top lineup of DJs, including: Chaim x Jenia Tarsol, Magit Cacoon, William Djoko, The Kimonos, The Sons of Ash, Sound of Rituals and more.

Keep scrolling for five more Miami hot spots to hit up during Art Basel and show off your best looks while going out on the town.