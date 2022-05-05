Actress Ariel Winter has never shied away from flaunting her curves, sharing fiery bikini photos over the years. The Modern Family star received a breast reduction at just 17 years old, and she has been flaunting her figure in swimsuits ever since.

Standing at just 5 feet tall, the Los Angeles native reduced her cup size from its natural 32F size to an “amazing” 34D, she told Glamour after her 2015 procedure. The surgery helped her feel more confident while on the red carpet and when wearing swimsuits.

“That’s pretty much all I was known for and that upset me,” Ariel explained in the interview. “It made me feel really uncomfortable because as women in the industry, we are totally oversexualized and treated like objects.”

After receiving the surgery that enabled her bikini body confidence, Ariel went on to post photos on social media displaying her new figure. In response, she faced backlash from her estranged mother for showing off her body.

“She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is,” her mom previously told In Touch exclusively. “I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary,” she added. “Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

In addition to strife with her mother about her body, Ariel also previously battled trolls on the internet who accused her of taking drugs to lose weight.

“Yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision, but she stands by it,” Ariel replied sarcastically.

At the time, the actress had been sharing photos of her physique and weight loss as well as videos of her workouts with her trainer to Instagram. That same year, Ariel discussed her weight loss in an Instagram Q&A. She explained that switching her antidepressant medication allowed her to shed weight quickly.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” she wrote at the time. “It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on.”

Ariel went on to write that “the change in medication instantly made me drop all the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism.” She continued, “while I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier. Also want my butt back …”

The actress also discussed seeking treatment for one’s mental health, telling her followers that “there’s nothing shameful about seeing a therapist or being on medication … I’m hoping the discussions will keep us progressing in the right direction with mental health check-ups. We don’t need to hide our struggles even though I know how hard it is to share.”

