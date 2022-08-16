With Don’t Be Tardy alum Ariana Biermann‘s DUI arrest, her mugshot has since been released, the reality star’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann has broken her silence about her daughter’s trouble with the law and new information has come to light about Biermann’s cooperation with authorities. Keep reading for the complete details on the Bravo star’s arrest.

When and Where Was Ariana Biermann Arrested For DUI?

She was driving a black Mercedes G-Wagon in Forsyth County, Georgia, shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 13, when her vehicle was involved in a fender bender with a blue Ford Focus at a traffic light, which was witnessed by a sheriff’s officer.

Ariana Biermann Denied She Had Been Drinking

“I could smell a slight odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke to me. She denied consuming any alcoholic beverages,” reporting officer T.L. Bateson claimed in a police report obtained by In Touch.

“I advised [Ariana] that I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath,” the officer’s report continued. “She stated the odor was possibly from her clothing. Ariana stated she had smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink.”

Police Say Ariana Biermann Showed ‘Impairment’ at the Accident Scene

“I conducted field sobriety evaluations with Biermann and observed signs of impairment. I observed that she had a noticeable sway during the evaluations,” Baleson wrote, adding that a fellow officer conducted a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test and “observed four out of six clues.”

Ariana Biermann Refused a Breathalyzer and Blood Test

The officer wrote that Biermann refused to “provide a breath sample to the preliminary breath test” at the scene of the accident. She agreed to take a blood test, but later changed her mind after arriving at the Forsyth County Jail.

What Was Ariana Biermann Charged With?

According to the police report, Biermann was cited for DUI, Improper/Erratic Lane Change and Underage Consumption of Alcohol, since she is 20 years old.

Ariana Biermann’s Boyfriend Hudson McLeroy Was Also Arrested

McLeroy was in the car at the time of the accident. Following an arrest for alcohol-related charges, he was released on bond.

What Was Ariana Biermann’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Reaction to Her Daughter’s Arrest?

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol,” the Bravo alum wrote via Instagram. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case.”

She continued: “Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with the law. … We appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”