So blessed! Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at son Wolf Webster’s nursery and baby gifts during an emotional video tribute.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, who shares daughter Stormi Webster and newborn Wolf with boyfriend Travis Scott, released a clip titled “To Our Son” via YouTube on Monday, March 21, showcasing behind-the-scenes footage of her second pregnancy.

Some of the footage included a mini tour of Wolf’s gorgeous nursery. The bundle of joy, born on February 2, 2022, already has a stellar sneaker collection, lots of classic children’s books — like Goodnight Moon — and other special decor. For example, the videographer made sure to zoom in on Wolf’s limited-edition Louis Vuitton teddy bear.

Although the price of the stuffed animal isn’t listed on Louis Vuitton’s official website, the item costs $9,000.00, according to several outlets. Of course, with Kylie and Travis, 30, as parents, Wolf and Stormi, 4, only receive the best of the best!

“Kylie is constantly showering Stormi with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source previously dished to Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100,000.00 in a week on her little girl!” Based on Wolf’s room, it doesn’t look like Kylie is pinching pennies with her second child either.

That said, not all of the California native’s fortune goes to her offspring. Kylie makes it a point to spoil herself, too! “She spends at least $300,000.00 on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” the insider added. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

High-end fashion aside, Kylie also has a good head for real estate. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed,” the source noted. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries.”

The best part? Kylie owns a custom private jet to take Stormi, Wolf and Travis anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice!

