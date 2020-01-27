Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appeared to be no-shows at the 2020 Grammys. Although the 25-year-old released his latest song “Yummy” in early January, the couple seemingly decided to sit this one out. Justin was not nominated for any awards this year, so we can’t say we’re surprised.

While the duo didn’t walk the carpet, they were active on social media following the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing. “I don’t even know what to say other than I am devastated to the core,” Hailey wrote during the red carpet. Justin added his own message, writing, “It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!”

Since jumping back into the game after his four-year hiatus from music, Justin seems to be thrilled to be getting back into the swing of things. He has been posting and reposting tons of content asking fans to stream his new song, although a few found his posts to be a little thirsty.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

“This is the most desperate thing I’ve seen in a long time,” one user commented on a now-deleted post promoting the tune. Another wrote, “I’ve never seen anyone so desperate in my life.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Remember when people just released good music that NATURALLY went No. 1??”

Even though Justin took the heat for being a little overzealous, we can’t blame him for being “pumped” about his return. In the new year, Justin is planning on embarking on a world tour, which has those close to him worried about his mental health. “Justin’s had the worst year of his life, battling depression and anxiety,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “His last tour was so exhausting,” the insider added, referring to his last tour in 2017 when he had to cut his show short. “People fear he’s setting himself up for another breakdown. … [He’s] jumping in too quickly.”

In addition to the “Sorry” singer’s struggles with mental health, he revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease in early January. “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth, etc., they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he wrote on Instagram. “Not only that, but [I] had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docuseries I’m putting on YouTube shortly. You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years, but [I’m] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease, and I will be back and better than ever. NO CAP.”

Hopefully, we will see Justin back on the carpet soon!