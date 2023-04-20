Bride to be? Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick has found love with Vinny Tortorella, ​and he has even expressed interest in proposing. Keep scrolling to find out if Angelina and Vinny are engaged, details about their relationship and more.

Is ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Engaged to Vinny Tortorella?

In a teaser clip for the April 20, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion shared by People, Vinny is seen telling a producer that he has “a little something” planned for Angelina that he needed “help with.”

“Well, not a little something,” he corrected himself. “It’s a big thing that I’ve been thinking about doing.”

Once the producer agreed to help, Vinny revealed he was “planning” a surprise for the Staten Island native. “I wanted to get engaged,” he said, adding, “It’s going to be tonight … She doesn’t know!”

The clip doesn’t show if the proposal actually happened, while neither Angelina nor Vinny have publicly commented ​about a possible engagement.

How Long Has ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Been Dating Vinny Tortorella?

The MTV star revealed to viewers that she was dating someone new during a season 5 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in September 2022.

Not much is known about the early days of their romance, though Angelina shared that they met on Instagram.

They made their red carpet debut at the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere in February 2023, which was followed by Vinny’s Jersey Shore debut in March 2023. On the show, Angelina’s costars refer to her man as “Vinny 2.0” because Vinny Guadagnino has starred on the franchise since the original show’s premiere in 2009.

During the April 6 episode, fans continued to get to know Vinny when he joined the cast on their trip to New Orleans.

“This is something I need at this point in my life. I didn’t feel loved in my last relationship. I would literally wear lingerie walking around the house half-naked and he wouldn’t even look at me,” Angelina said in a confessional about her new romance. “Going into a relationship where the guy likes to be intimate, tells you how beautiful you are – I mean, Vin can’t get his hands off me. It’s a different world and it feels so good to be loved.”

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

Who Was ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Previously Married To?

Before Angelina began dating Vinny, she was married to Chris Larangeira.

The former couple tied the knot in 2019 and faced several ups and downs in their relationship before Chris filed for divorce in January 2022. Their divorce was finalized in May 2022.