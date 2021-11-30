Going steady! Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan showed off their love during a rare red carpet appearance after fans previously questioned whether the twosome were still together.

Elgort, 27, and Komyshan, 25, attended the West Side Story premiere on Monday, November 30, where they were all smiles as they were photographed during their night out. The actor, who portrays Tony in the musical film, wore a black tuxedo while the professional dancer stunned in a strapless gold Pamela Dennis gown.

The pair originally started dating in 2012 after meeting at LaGuardia High School. They briefly called it quits in 2014 before rekindling their romance five months later. Rumors about Elgort and Komyshan’s relationship status arose after the Baby Driver star was accused of sexual assault in June 2020.

At the time, Elgort made headlines when a woman alleged that the New York native assaulted her days after she turned 17.

“He was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing,” Gabby wrote in a lengthy Twitter about the alleged 2014 encounter. “Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17. I had DMed him when it was two days before my 17th birthday, and I got his private Snapchat. I didn’t think he’d ever see my DM. I was just a kid and was a fan of him.”

The woman claimed that “instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time,” the Divergent alum forced himself on her and “made me think this is how sex was supposed to be.”

Gabby explained that she had been silent about the incident because Elgort allegedly “said it could ‘ruin his career.'”

“Years later I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I go to therapy,” she continued. “I just want to heal and I want other girls who have been through the same s–t as me, you’re not alone. It’s a lot for me to even come on here and tell my story but I know it’s needed.”

The Golden Globe nominees broke his silence days after the claims went viral.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” he wrote on Instagram in June 2020. “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened.”

He continued: “I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

Elgort concluded the social media post by acknowledging that he felt “disgusted and deeply ashamed” by his attitude at the time, adding, “I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”

Following the allegations, Komyshan’s followers noticed that she had deleted many of her posts with Elgort on Instagram.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.