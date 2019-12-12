When Anna Duggar (née Keller) posted a new photo of her infant daughter on Tuesday, December 10, it immediately sparked some concern. Though she took the picture to show off the outfit she and husband Josh Duggar had bought Maryella, that’s not what fans were looking at. Instead, they were focused on the color of the baby’s skin. According to some of the commenters, she was looking a little yellow — and they were worried that she might be jaundiced.

“She’s beautiful; is it just the filter on the pic, or is she a little jaundice?” one worried fan replied to the post. “Not judging or hating by any means, just an ER nurse with an eye for it.” Others quickly chimed in. “I thought so, too,” one wrote. “Her color isn’t good,” a second agreed. “I hope it’s just the lighting.”

One had a counterpoint, though. “Very well could be a filter,” they argued. “It’s baby No. 6. I’m certain if she was jaundice, [Anna would] see it or, or perhaps [she] already has and [Maryella is] being treated. Was just my nursing eye thought.” Another fan backed that up by writing, “Both my girls had jaundice and still had a yellowish tinge for a few days after their treatment ended.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, jaundice in babies can be caused by high levels of bilirubin, a yellow pigment of red blood cells, or another underlying disease. Though excessive bilirubin can lead to brain damage, most babies who have jaundice don’t need any treatment at all. And though Anna, 31, hasn’t responded to confirm or deny whether or not Maryella is jaundice, chances are the infant is doing OK. The condition typically comes on between three and seven days after birth, and the Duggar family baby is just over two weeks old.

In the days since the baby’s birth, Anna has given fans a couple of updates about how her daughter is settling in with the family. On December 2, the little girl “made her debut” to the whole family at the Counting On star’s second annual ugly Christmas sweater party. “She seemed to enjoy it so much!” the mom of six teased with a wink. A few days earlier, she also shared the story behind Maryella’s name, revealing that the moniker is a tribute to her great-grandma Mary Duggar. “Maryella Hope Duggar is such a blessing,” she shared, “and we are so grateful for her!”