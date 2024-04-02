Angie Harmon Claims Instacart Driver Shot, Killed Her Dog

Actress Angie Harmon told fans an Instacart driver shot and killed her beloved dog Ollie while making a food delivery to her North Carolina home.

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot and killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food and THEN shot our dog,” Angie, 51, shared in a Monday, April 1, Instagram post.

The Rizzoli & Isles alum believed the man saw that her ring camera wasn’t working and realized that his actions would not be caught on tape. “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw and then knew he wasn’t being recorded,” Angie explained.

“He shot our dog with my daughters and myself at home and just kept saying, ‘Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah, I did,” the Law & Order alum shared.

Courtesy of Angie Harmon/Instagram

Angie alleged that police let the man go because he “claimed self-defense,” although she wrote, “He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

“We are completely traumatized and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy and family member,” Angie added about her German Shepherd and beagle mix.

She shared a series of photos in the post of her beloved pet. “Rest in peace sweet Ollie,” she wrote on a photo while holding his head as he looked up at her. Angie also showed a picture of Ollie as a puppy and a video of him sleeping peacefully on the sofa before she woke him up from a nap to give him a cuddle as his tail wagged.

Instacart claimed in a statement released to The Daily Mail that the driver had been suspended.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform,” a spokesperson said.

“We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation,” they added.

Angie’s celebrity friends and fans rallied around her following Ollie’s death.

“Omg. How absolutely awful. Sending you a lot of love,” Chelsea Handler wrote in the comments. “This is UNBELIEVABLE! I don’t even know how to react to this,” Paulina Porizkova added.

“Oh my G Angie! That is so devastating and horrific and traumatizing. I can’t fathom anyone being that sick and callous to kill a family dog for no reason! My heart breaks for all of you and for sweet Ollie. Fly with the angels pup. And curse that monster,” Debra Messing told her pal in the comments.