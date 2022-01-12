Angelina Jolie was joined by her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt during a grocery run to Bristol Farms in Los Angeles, California.

The duo was seen walking back to their car after grabbing a few items from their local market on Tuesday, January 11, in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Angelina, 46, kept comfortable in a poncho-style coat paired with skinny jeans and black boots while Vivienne, 13, who was carrying a bag of produce, was also dressed warmly in a white sweatshirt, button-up shorts and Nike sneakers.

In recent months, the Maleficent actress has been stepping out with her kids, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, more than ever. Angelina and Brad have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina had 17-year-old son Pax and 15-year-old daughter Shiloh by her side while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project at the Museum of Tolerance back in November 2021, just one month after she and Maddox, 20, Vivienne and Knox, both 13, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh all graced the red carpet for Marvel Studios’ star-studded Eternals premiere in L.A.

“Shiloh is enjoying her time in the spotlight and the attention,” an insider previously told In Touch after the teen stole the show by wearing her mother’s vintage Dior dress on the red carpet. “It’s a little overwhelming, but she’s got a great mentor in her mom, who’s teaching her to take it all in stride.”

Although Brad, 58, and Angelina finalized their divorce in April 2019 and are legally single post-split, they are still embroiled in a lengthy custody battle.

Interestingly, fans think Angelina may have moved on with The Weeknd (real: name Abel Tesfaye) after the pair sparked romance rumors in late 2021. Back in October, they were seen sitting inside a private section of celeb hotspot and Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.

He has not yet addressed the real-life inspiration for the “movie star” referenced in his new song from the album Dawn FM, however, there are some who believe it’s a nod to the Oscar-winner.

“Me when #TheWeeknd said ‘baby girl she a movie star:’ Angelina Jolie is that u,” one social media user posted via Twitter after the album dropped. Another also tweeted, “I love it and here he is talking absolutely about Angelina Jolie!”