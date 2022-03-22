Mother-daughter bonding! Angelina Jolie spent some quality time with her 13-year-old daughter Vivienne on Monday, March 21.

The actress, 46, was spotted walking through The Grove in Los Angeles with her daughter as they checked out the different shops in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Vivienne had her arm wrapped around her mom’s shoulder, sporting a casual blue sweater, jeans and sneakers. Angelina wore a gray button-down tucked into a beige, shin-length skirt completed with black flats. The two were both bearing face masks, Angelina’s black and Vivienne’s a surgical blue, and seemed to be mid-conversation.

The Eternals star shares her daughter with ex-husband and big time actor Brad Pitt. The two were married from 2014 to 2019, after having met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005. At the time, Brad, 58, was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jennifer, 53, split that same year after five years of marriage.

Angelina and Brad share five other children together: three adopted and two biological, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Knox, 13, also Vivienne’s twin. “Vivienne likes to act, like her parents,” a source told Life and Style. “She loves books, fantasy worlds and fairies, she has an incredible imagination. She might be the most like Angie,” the source continued. “She and Knox are super close, they have that twin connection and can hang out with each other for hours.”

After the Maleficent star filed for divorce in 2016, the stars began a long legal battle over custody which is still going on today for their four underaged children.

The Academy Award winner’s sighting comes just days after her appearance on NBC Nightly News to advocate for the Violence Against Women Act, a federal law passed in 1994. In addition to providing funding to investigate and prosecute cases of alleged violence against women, the act also established the Office on Violence Against Women in the Justice Department.

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

“It is personal to everyone,” the Golden Globe winner said, talking about the Act. “Everyone who cares about family, everyone who cares about children, everyone who cares about their own safety and the health of their community.”

“My children’s health is my priority at this moment,” she continued. “And my focus for the last few years has been to help my family and … to focus on helping change laws to protect other families and other women and focus on their stories.”