Andy Dick Acts Erratically and Smokes Pipe in LA

Troubled Andy Dick Seen Acting Very Erratically and Smoking From a Pipe on L.A. Sidewalk [WATCH]

Apr 25, 2024
Andy Dick was spotted displaying concerning behavior in new photos and video exclusively obtained by In Touch. The comedian was seated on a sidewalk in Los Angeles and smoking an unknown substance from a pipe in the video footage.

Andy, 58, has admitted to struggling with drug addiction in the past. At the end of the video clip, the actor appeared to be urinating as he remained sitting on a street corner. 

Throughout the video, Andy could be heard screaming expletives. He looked quite disheveled, wearing a pair of stained sweatpants and socks with sandals. At one point, he was even joined by another shirtless man on the sidewalk.

In Touch has reached out for comment but has not received a response.

