Making amends. Andy Cohen revealed why he said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will never join the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

One year after Andy, 54, began his feud with Nicole, 35, by stating the RHONJ superfan would likely never appear on the show, the pair spoke about the conflict during the Monday, January 23, episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

“Now Snooki and I have been in a public war that I was not psyched about because I don’t want to be in a war with you, Snooki,” Andy began.

After Nicole said Andy was “sarcastic” when she previously expressed interest in appearing on the Bravo show, the Watch What Happens Live host took time to explain why he doesn’t think she is a good fit for RHONJ.

“I said, ‘I don’t see it.’ Right. I was like, ‘I don’t see it at all. Ever,’” Andy said. “Now here’s why I said it: I view you as like, one of the faces of MTV and the face of Jersey Shore.”

He continued, “And so to me, it’s like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It’s too different. You know what I mean?”

Nicole said that she was “not mad” about Andy’s reasoning, though admitted that his tone rubbed her the wrong way when they first discussed the idea.

“I just didn’t like your little, ‘Nah, I’m good,’” she explained. Andy replied, “That’s where I take it too far.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star assured Andy that she still “loves” him before he added, “Snooki and I are not in a war.”

The duo addressed their disagreement after Andy spoke about their feud during an episode of WWHL in June 2022, which featured Nicole’s friend Joey Camasta as the guest bartender.

Shutterstock (2)

“Now, I am in a fake fight with Snooki that is not a real thing. I love Snooki, OK?” Andy told Joey, 44. “I feel like people keep trying to poke her and prod her into something, and then it gets in the thing that she and I are in some fight. Will you please tell her I love Snooki?”

After explaining that he associates Nicole with MTV and not Bravo, Andy gave an example of other stars that wouldn’t be a fit on the Real Housewives franchise.

“So in my mind, I just thought it’s like putting a Kardashian on, like, another show that has nothing to do with it,” he shared. “It’s like two different worlds. That was my only thing. It was nothing personal.”