Amy King (née Duggar) spoke out about her own experience of feeling “controlled” after watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview.

“I just watched the [CBS] special with Harry and Meghan,” the 3130 Boutique owner, 34, tweeted on Tuesday, March 9. “In a very small way, I can sympathize with her. I too wasn’t protected. I too felt trapped and unheard. I felt like there was no way out, I felt used, controlled and I was scrutinized.”

Amy resonated with the former Duchess of Sussex’s plight with royal life and the spotlight, adding, “I can’t imagine what all she endured, but I do sympathize.”

“Suicide is never the answer and I’m so glad she has found peace. I admire her grit, tenacity and her class,” the mom of one continued, before sharing another motivational Twitter post reading, “I went back and [forth] asking myself ‘Do I need to send this message out?’ But the answer is yes. It’s so empowering to speak up!! I hope you will never be afraid to tell your story.”

Fans of the Duggar cousin showed support in the comments and speculated about who made her feel that way. “I’m sure it was overwhelming coming into a large family with deep traditions,” one social media user replied. “I think she is referring to TLC, controlling and scrutinizing her, not the family because she has always been a part of that family through her mom and grandma,” another wondered.

Amy, who is the niece of Jim Bob Duggar, previously opened up about her estranged relationship with the Counting On brood, noting “things are definitely different,” but she was “happy” for everyone.

“I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we’re all just doing things differently,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. Amy also confirmed she was still in touch with Jill Dillard (née Duggar), who also forged her own path outside of the family after walking away from Counting On in 2017. “I’m doing things differently and I’m happy where I’m at. I’m happy for them,” Amy shared.

Although she was often described as the “rebel” Duggar for making her own decisions, Amy said that title doesn’t fit her. “That isn’t necessarily what I want to be known as,” she explained to People in 2016. “What makes me a rebel? I love the Lord and I love my family. I’m just not born to live exactly the way they do.”