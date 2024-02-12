Alyssa Milano got slammed by some followers on Instagram after revealing she attended Super Bowl 2024 with her son, Milo, on Sunday, February 11, two weeks after asking fans for $10,000 ​in donations towards his baseball team’s upcoming trip to New York.

The Who’s the Boss alum, 54, shared a photo with Milo, 12, inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, posing several rows up from behind one of the endzone’s goalposts. Alyssa captioned the snapshot, “My buddy,” along with the hashtags, “mother son love,” “mother son bond” and “Super Bowl.”

In the comments section, one person wrote, “How can he get to the game and you request money to take his team to Cooperstown? How out of touch are you?” while another asked, “Is this why you created the Go Fund Me? To get you and your kid to the Super Bowl?”

“It’s not like anyone’s house burned down, a gofundme while you are taking your kid to the SUPERBOWL?!?!?! Just agree with me that the optics look horrible, just give me that,” one person commented.

Other followers snarked that Alyssa used the baseball trip money for the NFL’s biggest game, with one writing, ​”Wow, donations must have been pretty good,” while another added, “So, that’s where all of the ‘donated funds’ went….makes sense.”

Alyssa received backlash following a January 25 post on X where she asked fans to donate to a Gofundme page so that her son and his baseball team could take a trip to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Numerous users pointed out that with her $10 million net worth, she could have paid for the trip herself.

“Baseball is life, and our teammates are our brothers. Baseball gives us purpose and we are driven to be our very best. In order to compete, we must raise funds,” the Charmed alum wrote on the post next to photo of Milo and his team.

It continued, “The Birds 12U team is coached by two great coaches and our team is diverse, hardworking and really good. We’ve won many championship rings!” while stating, “donations will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

After a torrent of negative remarks on X called her “out of touch” and “tone-deaf, ” Alyssa responded to the controversy the following day.

In a January 26 post on X, she wrote, “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

Alyssa continued, “The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

As of publication, the Gofundme page surpassed the $10,000 fundraising goal, with $15,214 raised from 486 donors as of Monday, February 12.