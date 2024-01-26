Alyssa Milano is speaking out after getting slammed for requesting $10,000 worth of donations from fans to help send her son on a baseball trip to Cooperstown, New York, the location of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The actress turned activist, 51, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, January 26, to address the matter. “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues,” she began.

The Who’s the Boss alum added, “The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Alyssa originally posted on X the day prior, “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here,” including a photo of her 12-year-old son, Milo, and his team.

The link took viewers to a GoFundMe page, where she wrote in the description, “Baseball is life and our teammates are our brothers. Baseball gives us purpose and we are driven to be our very best. In order to compete, we must raise funds.”

It continued, “The Birds 12U team is coached by two great coaches and our team is diverse, hardworking and really good. We’ve won many championship rings!” while stating, “donations will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

Alyssa’s name became a trending topic on X, with many users aghast that she was asking others for money.

“Like, bitch, you rich!” one person wrote, while another added, “Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out-of-touch and tone deaf can one person possibly be?” as her fortune is valued at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“Why isn’t Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself? Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries?” one woman wondered. “Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires. They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!” another person noted, as the actress is married to Hollywood talent agent David Bugliari.

“Imagine being so out of touch that you ask your followers to contribute money to your child’s trip when you have a net worth of 10 million dollars. This is gross. Pay for it your own damn self,” one user scolded Alyssa.

One man who has a GoFundMe page to pay for serious medical injuries suffered when he fell through a window shared a photo from his hospital bed and wrote, “Please help me like you are helping Alyssa Milano please. I truly need it. Alyssa Milano is worth $10million.”

“You have a net worth of $10,000,000. Donate to your kid’s baseball team [yourself]. This is not an issue of public importance,” another user wrote, who noted that Alyssa had restricted the comments on her own post requesting funds.

Comments that did show up under her plea for money included a fan telling the Charmed alum, “This is awesome. You’ve done so much for so many,” while one woman told Alyssa, “Made a small but heartfelt contribution. Sounds like a great experience for them.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the Brazen star’s request for money, she is getting close to her $10,000 fundraising goal. Less than 24 hours after sharing her post on X, she had raised almost $8,000 as of publication.