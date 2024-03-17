Snowbird Brown gave fans an update on her mom, Ami Brown’s, health and revealed that the Alaskan Bush People star had been rushed to the hospital. In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, March 16, Bird assured fans that Ami was “OK” amid her hospitalization.

“Mom got sick and yesterday she was having trouble breathing so we took her to the [emergency room],” Bird, 29, said in her video. “She has a severe case of pneumonia. She ended up going to the nearest fairly large town and she’s on antibiotics now and they’re taking care of her.”

Bird was battling a cold while she filmed the video and said that she would be visiting Ami, 60, once she was feeling better herself. “I just want her to get better,” the reality star added. “Like I said, she is OK. It is a severe case of pneumonia, though. She was admitted late last night. I will definitely keep you guys updated. But I think that’s about it. Y’all are always so supportive and caring and I just wanted to let you guys know what was going on. Like I said, I’ll keep you guys updated. Mom is also feeling better than she was last night.”

In 2017, Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer and was given a three percent chance of survival. However, by January 2018, she confirmed that her illness was in remission.

Meanwhile, Bird had her own medical scare in 2022 when doctors discovered two large tumors on her ovaries. While the tumors were not cancerous, Bird was informed that there was a more than 50 percent chance of cancer or the tumors returning. In October 2023, Bird updated fans about her health and said that things looked “good” after the latest tests she’d had done.

The Brown family patriarch, Billy Brown, died in 2021 after suffering a seizure. Bear Brown confirmed the news with an Instagram statement at the time.

“Our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” he wrote. “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!”

Season 14 of Alaskan Bush People concluded in December 2022. Discovery Channel has not confirmed a season 15 of the show.