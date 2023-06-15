Congratulations are in order! Scarface star Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed their first child together and In Touch has learned the baby’s sex and name.

“I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son named Roman Pacino,” a rep for the actor revealed to In Touch.

News first broke that the House of Gucci star, 83, was expecting baby No. 1 with his 29-year-old girlfriend just two weeks earlier.

Al and the Brosa Nostra producer were first linked in April 2022 after they were photographed leaving Felix Restaurant in Venice, California, side by side. They were also pictured sitting at a table inside the restaurant with friends Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel in an Instagram post. The pair have managed to keep their relationship under wraps in the months since, only making a few public appearances together ahead of the pregnancy news.

Roman is the New York native’s fourth child, joining sister Julie Marie and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose. Al welcomed Julie in 1989 with acting coach and ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. In January 2001, he became a father again when ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo gave birth to fraternal twins.

For her part, Roman is the first child born to the Kuwait native. In 2017, Noor was linked to Aerosmith frontman Mick Jagger, who was 52 years her senior.

While it’s unclear exactly when Roman joined the family – and neither Noor nor Al have spoken publicly about their relationship – the couple were spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles just one day before their baby news broke, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

The Academy Award winner previously opened up about fatherhood, telling The New Yorker, “I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life.”

“When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself,” he said in September 2014. “When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first 20 minutes.”

He continued, “These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it.”

Reporting by Nate Grant.