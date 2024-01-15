If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it one million times — skin prep is key to a flawless makeup look. On Sunday, January 14, the biggest names in film and television attended the 29th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. So many of our favorite starlets showed up with glamorous looks, proving just how true that statement is.

Lessons in Chemistry actress and L’Oreal Paris global spokesperson Aja Naomi King is one celeb who stole our attention when she hit the red carpet. She channeled Barbiecore vibes in a strapless pink gown with ribbon cut-outs. Her chic half-up, half-down hairstyle coordinated perfectly with the hanging gold earrings she wore. But most importantly, we couldn’t get enough of how her flawless winged eyeliner, wispy eyelashes and mauve-pink lipstick rose to the occasion — resulting in a top beauty look of the night.

Celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin dished about inspo for the look in a press release obtained by In Touch. “The dress was the total inspiration for the makeup. She looked like a Barbie!” Before applying a host of classic L’Oreal Paris goodies, Simkin began by prepping the actor the Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum along with the Bright Reveal Dark Spot Serum. The mash-up of both serums created a flawless base for her makeup.

The L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal Dark Spot Serum visibly reduces the appearance of dark spots, sun spots and post-acne marks. It’s packed with nourishing and exfoliating ingredients to brighten and exfoliate. If you were wondering what makes this serum so powerful, prepare to be wowed.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal Dark Spot Serum for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, but are subject to change.

L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal Dark Spot Serum Final Sale: $20 $30 Description Amazon has a slew of beauty essentials — and our latest discovery is the serum Aja Naomi King used to prep her skin for the Critics' Choice Awards.

Niacinamide is a multipurpose ingredient which gives the skin TLC. Along with brightening and regulating oil production, niacinamide fades hyperpigmentation and improves dullness. That means you can kiss dark spots goodbye and welcome an even complexion. But the fun doesn’t stop there — exfoliating ferulic and amino sulfonic acids unclog pores, improve skin texture and minimize the appearance of wrinkles.

If King’s glowing look wasn’t enough of an influence, wait until you hear what shoppers had to say about this serum. One shopper, who experienced breakouts with “large painful pimples” prior to using this serum, “persisted” and noticed less texture and a more radiant glow after months of consistent use.

Another shopper gifted this serum to their mother and raved about the results. “I bought this for my 87-year-old mother,” the shopper explained. “She wanted something to help with her age spots. She is very happy with the results.”

Want to glow like a celebrity, but don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars? This drugstore find may be your new holy grail!

See it: Get the L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal Dark Spot Serum for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more incredible deals at Amazon here now!

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.