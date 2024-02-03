Backstreet Boy AJ McLean is moving on following his split from wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean! The “newly single” musician was “on the prowl” at a star-studded Grammys party on Thursday, February 1, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He was with two women for most of the night. Particularly a woman in a red dress with blonde hair seemed to be following him around the most,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch on Friday, February 2, of the Warner Music Grammy Party sponsored by Casamigos. “It didn’t seem like either woman was his girlfriend, but he certainly liked their attention, he was flirty and he seemed to be most interested in the woman in the red dress.”

AJ, 45, seems to be enjoying being back in the dating scene as it was only last month that the “I Want It That Way” artist confirmed his split from his wife, 42, 10 months after previously announcing they were “temporarily” separating in 2023.

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now,” AJ and Rochelle wrote in a joint statement posted via his Instagram on January 1. “While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.”

The former couple vowed to keep the coparenting of their two daughters — Elliot and Lyric — amicable despite their split. “Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter,” their statement concluded. “We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time.”

AJ and Rochelle sparked their relationship in 2009, later tying the knot in December 2011. The pair welcomed their daughter Elliot in 2012 and she became a big sister with the arrival of Lyric in 2017.

Their relationship issues were first made public after the “Shape of My Heart” artist and former waitress revealed their mutual decision to “temporarily separate” in efforts to “work on themselves” in March 2023.

At the time, their goal was “to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family,” adding, “We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”