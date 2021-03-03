Bestie approved! Adrienne Bailon is “happy” Kourtney Kardashian found love with boyfriend Travis Barker. “I feel like Kourtney is just a beautiful person inside and out. So, I think, obviously, all of us seeing, you know, her life on the show, all we ever wanted was for her to be happy,” the Real cohost exclusively tells In Touch. “And if she’s found happiness here then I’m thrilled.”

Adrienne, 37, says she “never thought” about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, getting together. However, Kourtney and Travis, who have been friends and neighbors in Calabasas, California, for years, made their romance Instagram official on February 16 by sharing identical photos of their interlocked hands.

Shutterstock (3)

Since then, things between the Poosh.com founder and music producer are definitely going strong. In fact, Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick are big fans of their mom’s new suitor. Travis is “amazing with the kids,” a source previously told Life & Style. As for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, they’re supportive, too!

“Travis knows the Kardashians and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the insider added. Kourtney’s siblings and mom, Kris Jenner, “are glad to see her happy again” and all agree that Travis is “a much better fit” for the E! personality than Scott, who is currently dating 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin. “He’s more age-appropriate and mature — and treats her with respect — so it works well.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Similar to Kourtney, Travis coparents his teenage kids, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former flames were married for four years before ultimately calling it quits in 2008. Additionally, the Grammy nominee has a close relationship with Shanna’s firstborn, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the Pacific Blue actress, 45, told Us Weekly regarding her thoughts on Travis and Kourtney’s relationship. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody.”

For Adrienne’s part, the former Disney Channel star made her return to her YouTube channel, “All Things Adrienne,” to share her family’s experience with the coronavirus pandemic after her mother, Nilda Felix, tested positive for the virus.

“We recognized that we had gone through something and that we live to tell about it and that in itself, we just felt so grateful,” the Cheetah Girls alum explains to In Touch of her decision to share Nilda’s story on social media. “We all were like, ‘Oh, if this can save even one life, it’s absolutely worth it.”

Moreover, Adrienne and her husband, Israel Houghton, and his band, Israel & New Breed, released a new album titled Feels Like Home, available now.