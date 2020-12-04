It’s gift-giving season! Check out these stocking stuffers that will spread some holiday cheer, all for under $50.

 

Cap’N Crunch’s Christmas Crunch

Sure to get you into the festive spirit of the seas-on with its red and green holiday shapes! Available at select major retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.35. capncrunch.com.

Capn Crunch

BaubleBar Custom Disc Pisa Bracelet

Bracelet

$40, baublebar.com

 

Vera Bradley Fitted Mask With Adjusters

Face Mask

$8, verabradley.com

 

Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen Kit

iPixi

$18,pixibeauty.com

 

Essie Gel Couture Holiday Longwear Nail Color 3 Piece Mini Kit

Essie

$13, ulta.com

 

Leatherology Personalized iPhone Case

Phone Case

$40, leatherology.com

 

Wondershop Holiday Safari Animals Cozy Socks With Gift Card Holder

Animal Socks

$3, target.com

 

Goop Beauty Rose Quartz Soothing Face-Massage Roller

Eye Roller

$45, goop.com

 

Rifle Paper Co. Jigsaw Puzzle

Puzzles

$34, riflepaperco.com.

 

Kitsch Satin Sleep Set

Sleep wear

$36, mykitsch.com

 

Die Laughing Jokes For Kids Book

Laughing Book

$6, amazon.com

 

Mary Kay Mini Blending Sponge Set

Mary Kay

$12, marykay.com

Anthropologie Monogram Mug

Mugs

$14, anthropologie.com

 

AERIE twill scarf

Scarf

$25, ae.com

