It’s gift-giving season! Check out these stocking stuffers that will spread some holiday cheer, all for under $50.

Cap’N Crunch’s Christmas Crunch

Sure to get you into the festive spirit of the seas-on with its red and green holiday shapes! Available at select major retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.35. capncrunch.com.

BaubleBar Custom Disc Pisa Bracelet

$40, baublebar.com

Vera Bradley Fitted Mask With Adjusters

$8, verabradley.com

Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen Kit

$18,pixibeauty.com

Essie Gel Couture Holiday Longwear Nail Color 3 Piece Mini Kit

$13, ulta.com

Leatherology Personalized iPhone Case

$40, leatherology.com

Wondershop Holiday Safari Animals Cozy Socks With Gift Card Holder

$3, target.com

Goop Beauty Rose Quartz Soothing Face-Massage Roller

$45, goop.com

Rifle Paper Co. Jigsaw Puzzle

$34, riflepaperco.com.

Kitsch Satin Sleep Set

$36, mykitsch.com

Die Laughing Jokes For Kids Book

$6, amazon.com

Mary Kay Mini Blending Sponge Set

$12, marykay.com

Anthropologie Monogram Mug

$14, anthropologie.com

AERIE twill scarf

$25, ae.com