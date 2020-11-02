This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Zombie is one Tiki bar staple that “lives” up to its name. With three different rums and a dash of absinthe, you might even say this cocktail wasn’t made for mortals. However, if you’re brave enough to down one of these devilishly delicious drinks, then you’ve got to check out our recipe below.

While you’re making this Tiki bar standard, don’t forget to add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Who knows, maybe this touch of tart will be enough to keep you amongst the living!

Zombie CBD Recipe

For many home-bartenders, the ingredients list for a Zombie can be just as scary as a swarm of undead monsters. We won’t lie, this drink is pretty tricky to make, especially if you’re new to mixology. If you feel intimidated by the recipe below, we’d recommend starting with our Mai Tai CBD cocktail. While these cocktails are distinct, they are both classic Tiki bar standards with wonderfully tropical flavors.

We should also note that the Zombie is a “brain-munchingly” strong cocktail. Hey, there’s a reason this drink is known to “raise the dead!” On top of two aged rums, a traditional Zombie includes one ounce of 151-proof rum. While we’re going to share an authentic recipe below, please feel free to reduce these amounts for a less boozy experience.

In addition to the Zombie’s high alcohol content, some drinkers express concern over the use of absinthe. There are many rumors online about this anise-based spirit, but the truth is that absinthe is legal in the USA. Also, absinthe brands made with wormwood only have tiny traces of the psychoactive compound thujone. If you’d like to stay away from the dreaded “Green Fairy,” then we recommend substituting with pastis.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces aged Jamaican rum

½ ounces aged Puerto Rican rum

1 ounce 151-proof rum

¾ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ oz white grapefruit juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon syrup

1 teaspoon grenadine

½ ounce falernum

5 – 6 drops of absinthe

1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

1 dash angostura bitters

1 mint sprig (garnish)

Directions

Pour all of the liquid ingredients above into a cocktail shaker

Add a few ice cubes and shake for about 10 seconds

Pour into a highball, hurricane, or Tiki glass

Fill with extra ice if desired

Garnish with a fresh mint sprig

Although you could find all of these ingredients at any good liquor store, many bartenders recommend making your cinnamon syrup at home. All you need to do is boil two cups of water with four cinnamon sticks and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. After straining out the cinnamon, boil the infused water and add 1 ½ cups of demerara sugar. Once the sugar has dissolved, let your mix cool and store in an airtight glass bottle.

While we’re on a DIY kick, it’s also easy to make grenadine at home. All you have to do is heat 1 cup of pomegranate juice with ¼ cup of sugar in a medium-sized pot. Keep this mixture on medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Once all the sugar has dissolved, take your pot off the heat and let it cool. Add your desired amount of lemon juice before placing your grenadine in a glass bottle. If you leave your grenadine in the refrigerator, it should last about one month.

