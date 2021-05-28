Alex Rodriguez is keeping it high-class. The former MLB player responded to a fan comment on a recent Instagram photo that called him “classy” following his split from Jennifer Lopez and her new romance with Ben Affleck.

Alex, 45, shared a pic of himself on the golf course on Thursday, May 27, as he stared into the sunset. “The sun is setting on a perfect golf day, and I’m feeling very appreciative for all of the wonderful things in life. Tell me something good that happened to you today,” he wrote alongside the snap.

One fan commented a series of hand clapping emojis and wrote, “You’re so classy.” The baseball star simply replied back with the hands praying emoticon.

Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Jennifer, 51, and Alex broke off their engagement and announced their split on April 15. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The couple began dating in 2017 and he proposed to her two years later. Just several weeks after the breakup, the Hustlers star rekindled her romance with Ben, 48. In Touch confirmed on April 30 that the two were “hanging out again” after Ben was seen leaving her house. They also jetted off to Montana for a luxury ski weekend for Mother’s Day earlier this month. The lovebirds even chilled out in J. Lo’s Miami home and went to the gym together where they shared a kiss.

While Alex has been laying low since the split, he’s still “on the prowl.” A source exclusively revealed to In Touch that he’s ready to get back into the dating game. “Not only has he slid into Belinda Russell’s DMs [direct messages] since splitting from J. Lo, but he‘s also been hitting up stunning models and actresses in Los Angeles and Miami,” the source said.

Belinda, 42, opened up about the DM she got from the New York Yankees star on May 21. The Today Extra host dished that he wrote to her via Instagram to praise her “great feed” after she posted a video of herself dancing in the Channel Nine studio.

“I went, ‘This can’t be real,’ so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified. If you count [there’s] four million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!” the Australian TV personality joked during her TV segment.