Alex Rodriguez is onto his next endeavor. The former baseball player unveiled his new partnership with health/beauty company Hims & Hers to develop the brand’s first concealing stick.

The blur stick was developed to help hide under-eye circles, blemishes and razor bumps. The $25 stick is filled with nourishing ingredients such as jojoba oil and aloe extract to hydrate skin.

Alex, 45, showed off the new product on Instagram and explained why he wanted to create a concealing stick for men. “Working with the Hims & Hers team, I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps,” he wrote. “It’s a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.”

The product launch comes hot off of the heels of the sportsman’s recent breakup from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. While the pair split in April 2021, they spoke to People about the Him & Hers collab last July.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“We’re always focused on providing for people who grew up the way we did,” the “Jenny from the Block” singer, 51, told the publication. “We feel like now we’re in a different kind of privilege and our kids are growing up differently, but we remember what it was to grow up not being able to afford decent care.”

Jennifer continued, “We saw it as a company that was offering a modern approach to health and wellness in a way that was responsible and accessible. It’s so great to be a part of.”

“Skincare really hasn’t been that important to me for a long time, unfortunately. And playing over 25 years of professional baseball and being exposed to the sun pretty much every day of my life, in many ways I’m paying the price now. But I’m catching up, and I do see improvement,” Alex chimed in.

Jennifer and Alex ended their engagement after four years of dating. In a joint statement, they told Today, “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects … We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Since the split, the mother of two has been spotted hanging out with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Ben, 48, and his former flame first broke up in 2004. Almost two decades on, the former couple were photographed together again during a week-long getaway to Big Sky, Montana. Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is even “hoping” her daughter and the Oscar winner get married, an insider recently told In Touch.

Well, here’s hoping Bennifer 2.0 is coming back!