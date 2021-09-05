This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Bikini Martini is as fun and fashionable as its namesake swimsuit. Even if you’re not near the coast, this tropical-themed drink should put you in a “sandy” state of mind. Anyone who loves drinks like the piña colada will adore this tropical take on a classic martini.

Oh yeah, please don’t forget to add a pinch of Tribe’s CBD oil to this colorful cocktail. Even a half-dropperful of our high-quality hemp extract is enough to add serious mellow to your Bikini Martini.

CBD Bikini Martini Recipe

Like the Tequila Sunrise or the B-52 shot, the Bikini Martini is a layered drink that’s all about presentation. This drink wasn’t just named for its beach-themed flavors—it’s literally supposed to resemble a bikini.

Thankfully, it doesn’t take a ton of skill to build this cocktail. In fact, the Bikini Martini is one of the easiest layered drinks to make at home. As long as you have a standard martini glass, the grenadine will naturally fall to the bottom, thus creating the desired “bikini effect.” Indeed, if you’ve already tried our CBD Tequila Sunrise, you should have no issues creating an eye-catching Bikini Martini.

If you want to learn more about mixing layered drinks—or you’re on the hunt for more tropical cocktails—be sure to read through our previous recipe for the CBD Barbados Sunrise.

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

1 ½ oz coconut rum

4 oz pineapple juice

¼ oz grenadine

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour vodka, coconut rum, Tribe CBD oil, and pineapple juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a chilled martini glass

Slowly pour grenadine into the center

Nowadays, we all know what a bikini is, but do you know what “bikini” means? Interestingly, there’s a coral reef in the Marshall Islands called Bikini Atoll. While designer Louis Réard promoted the bikini in the 1940s, American scientists were testing the nuclear bomb in this area. Apparently, Réard capitalized on these headlines to draw comparisons with his own “earth-shattering” swimsuit.

Although the bikini has become more accepted nowadays, it’s still a bit too risqué for some areas. For instance, police in the Maldives recently arrested a woman for wearing a bikini outside a beach area. So, if you’re going to travel to a foreign destination, always double-check your resort’s swimwear policy.

