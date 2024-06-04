Darcey Silva is no stranger to changing her appearance, but her latest video had fans talking! The TLC personality debuted major weight loss in a new social media upload.

“Darcey’s ready! Doing it big,” Darcey, 49, captioned a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 4, adding the hashtags “Darcey and Stacey,” “Hof11beauty” and “Miami Swim Week 2024.”

In the clip, the Darcey & Stacey star modeled various bikinis to Taylor Swift’s “Ready For It?” while visiting a fashion showroom — but it was a mirror shot that had fans buzzing online.

The reality TV alum posed in a black and red one-piece swimsuit with her signature pout and showed off a small waist with miles-long legs.

Courtesy of Darcey Silva/Instagram

“Darcey, stop with the filters, stretching out your body proportions to be some 5’10 supermodel,” one user wrote in the comments. “You’re much shorter stature and everyone knows that! Quit frauding people with your plastic, robotic unrealistic vanity posts.”

Meanwhile, another added, “What is wrong with her legs? They look like the ones on my granddaughter’s Barbie doll. Wtf that does not look normal, but then again nothing is normal on her.”

However, the 90 Day Fiancé alum did have her fair share of support. “Whatever y’all got done this last rip, took off like 15 years,” one fan penned under the video. “Hats off to the surgeon. Let this be your final form.”

Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, are known for their numerous, over-the-top plastic surgery treatments, most notably undergoing a twin transformation during season 2 of their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff show, Darcey & Stacey. At the time, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum said the pair “did a lot of research” before settling on an overseas clinic in Turkey.

The twins spent more than $20,000 on their plastic surgery transformation, undergoing multiple procedures including rhinoplasty, breast implants, Brazilian butt lifts and laser lipo procedures. Additionally, they got lip lifts and the Hollywood Smile veneer package.

Darcey and Stacey, 49, traveled overseas again in 2023 for more surgeries, where they underwent a neck lift, chin liposuction, lateral blepharoplasty, known as fox eyes, cheek lift and revision rhinoplasty procedures in Istanbul.

“Our amazing reality TV stars from @tlc @darceysilva @staceysilvatv @thesilvatwins returning to us for another round of facial surgery both opted for same operations to remain twin like,” the doctor’s office captioned a video of the sisters’ visit.

Following the procedures, Stacey took to the internet to share that she was “loving my results by the best clinic and doctor” while uploading a photo of herself.