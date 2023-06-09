Going abroad! 90 Day Fiancé is returning to the United Kingdom in the upcoming season 2 of 90 Day Fiance U.K. Keep scrolling to learn about the premise, meet the cast, find out the release date and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance: U.K. About?

Similar to the United States version, the reality show follows British participants who are all in long-distance relationships ​with foreigners. Throughout the season, the couples navigate their romances over the span of three months to test how strong each relationship is.

Who Is Starring on ‘90 Day Fiance: U.K.’ Season 2?

The season 2 cast includes couple Shane from Devon and Mert, who met in Mert’s native Turkey before beginning their whirlwind romance. The couple hopes to apply for a visa so that Mert can join Shane in the U.K. and they can live together.

Another couple is Michael from Essex and Mercy from Kenya. After they met on a dating app in 2021, they got engaged and are currently in the process of planning their wedding. However, the couple has faced pushback from Michael’s family as they’ve grown suspicious that Mercy has ulterior motives for their relationship.

Fans will also watch Louise from Gloucester and Jose from Colombia’s love story unfold. The couple met on social media and hope to start a family, though Louise’s family has been vocal about not trusting the rapper.

Couple Robert from Glasgow and Assel from Kazakhstan have been together since 2021. Despite their long relationship, Assel hasn’t told Robert she loves him yet.

Meanwhile, Tionne from Derby hopes her partner David from Dominican Republic will propose with an expensive ring, though he isn’t sure if he can afford the extravagant lifestyle she wants.

Another couple is Rebekah from Chesterfield and Cristian from Argentina, who are in the process of wedding planning.

Additionally, season 1 couple Kadie from West Yorkshire and Alejandro from Mexico will continue to share their story with fans as they prepare for their wedding day.

What Happens in the ‘90 Day Fiance: U.K.’ Season 2 Trailer?

The trailer has not yet been released for season 2 of the reality show.

discovery+

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: U.K.’ Season 2 Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé U.K. will premiere on discovery+ on July 16, 2023.

All ten of season 1’s episodes were released on July 24, 2022, so fans can expect to binge watch the upcoming season.