90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Nicola Kanaan joined the long-running franchise during season 6 of the spinoff series. The Israel native is steadfast in his religious beliefs – even admitting to being a proud virgin – Nicola has managed to make a career out of his spirituality.

Despite previously describing himself as a person who “has no job, no money, who is totally broke, who does nothing but sit in his room praying to Mary,” Nicola makes has sources of income.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicola’s Job?

Nicola is a devout Catholic and in 2016, he founded a company called Novena Prayer, where he still acts as the CEO.

According to the company website, “Novena Prayer was launched in 2016 with the intention of healing as many people as possible through prayer. Particularly through the supernatural power of Novena Prayers.”

“What separates NovenaPrayer.com from other Novena websites is our CEO and Founder, Nicola Kanaan,” the site continues. “Kanaan, a fisherman from the Sea of Galilee turned ‘fisherman of men’, is a life-long Christ follower from the Holy Land. He is known for his life-changing proclamation of the Gospel, unwavering faith in Jesus’ Lordship and profound understanding of Holy Scriptures. Kanaan, a Roman Catholic born and raised in the Western Galilee, is an engineer by occupation yet theologian and minister by vocation. He speaks fluent Hebrew and Arabic and, after a spiritual awakening in Childhood, has dedicated his entire life to spreading the Good News throughout Israel, the Middle East and world.”

In addition to his Catholic-driven company, Nicola is also an engineer, having attended Technion, Israel Institute of Technology from 1995 to 1997.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Nicola and Meisha Still Together?

After experiencing a “spiritual awakening,” Meisha Johnson converted to Catholicism and met Nicola online over seven years prior to turning their relationship romantic.

“While I so admire his convictions, at the same time, it makes me worried knowing that I need certain things like affection. A lot of affection,” Meisha told producers during the season premiere, after Nicola admitted to not having “touched” a woman in 16 years. “Obviously, there’s no sex before marriage. So when I get there, I have to just see how he is with just even just basic affection.”

The couple worked through multiple roadblocks, including the annulment of Meisha’s first marriage, as they cannot be married “under the eyes of God” until the annulment was complete. Following the Tell-All, in which Nicola was heard making sexist remarks, the status of their relationship was unclear. However, Nicola and Meisha were spotted in the States, as an eyewitness told In Touch that they were “shocked to see him in Minnesota.”