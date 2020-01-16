The dark side of fame. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is opening up about a fan who developed a “disturbing obsession” with her after they started following her on Instagram. In a new post on Wednesday, January 15, the TLC alum shared the story about what happened, revealing that it all started with a seemingly heartfelt message.

“Think it’s easy and all fun 388K. Think again. Here are some facts,” Larissa began. “She compliments you, and wishes to meet up with you. Very quickly, she messages you that you are an ugly whore and she wishes ill on you.” The 33-year-old explained how the fan she is discussing isn’t the only one who has used the platform as a tool for hate.

Courtesy Larissa Santos Lima/Instagram

“She is one of many women that will develop a strange and disturbing obsession with you,” Larissa added. “They will stalk your every move on social media, paying close attention to who you are close to and stalk them as well. These women will go after your husband or boyfriend, not because they want him, but to upset you.”

Larissa also addressed how the direct messages she has received have been “beyond inappropriate” and she warned others of their cruel intentions. “They will try to hunt down those you are involved with sentimentally, including your family, in an attempt to cause a devastating family rift,” the Brazilian bombshell concluded. “In order to hurt me over their unhealthy obsession, they hurt many other people. It is not harmless, it is hateful.”

After hearing about her experience, fellow 90DF alum Darcey Silva shared a message of support. “Praying [no] one hurts you too! We are here for each other,” she replied. “Staying and standing strong! Love you! Keep inspiring and being beautiful inside and out!”

Courtesy of TLC

Larissa rose to fame while appearing on the hit reality show with her now ex-husband, Colt Johnson. The couple finalized their divorce in April 2019, marking an end to their story together, and the beginning of her own chapter.

While taking to Instagram just before New Year’s Eve, the TV personality said that she is now focused on the positive and determined to make this her best year yet.

Larissa wrote, “I want 2020 to be the year of renewal and to cleanse all the bad energy from the past.”