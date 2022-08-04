90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima has gone through ups and downs with her immigration journey, but she recently shared a major update to her status. Keep reading to find out where Larissa stands today in her journey toward becoming a U.S. citizen.

Did Larissa Dos Santos Lima Get Her Green Card?

Teasing that what she had to tell her fans was not even the “tip of the iceberg” in a August 2022 update, the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star eventually revealed that her “green card was approved [a] couple weeks ago.”

The OnlyFans personality went on to thank Johansen Immigration Services, which is based out of Idaho, for helping her “with my immigration journey besides my lawyer.”

What Was Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Previous Immigration Status Amid Legal Troubles?

The former TLC star was previously arrested and detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in September 2020, her rep confirmed to In Touch. However, the model was released hours later.

Larissa was also arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery. However, those charges were later dismissed in both cases. Following that, she was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery before that charge was reduced to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct. After completing six months of domestic violence classes, paying fines and completing community service hours in December 2019, Larissa later celebrated her arrest record being “wiped clean” in December 2020.

“Wow! Soon, it will be two years since my last DV [domestic violence] arrest. How happy I am to let down all those people that said I would get in trouble again,” she wrote at the time.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

When Can Larissa Dos Santos Lima Apply for U.S. Citizenship?

With her green card finally obtained, the 90 Day Fiancé alum, who currently calls Las Vegas her home, can apply for U.S. citizenship five years after the date the green card was obtained. However, Larissa, who is not currently married, can apply sooner than the Five-Year Rule dictates and obtain citizenship in three years if she ties the knot again with an U.S. citizen.

Larissa was previously married to now-ex-husband Colt Johnson from June 2018 to January 2019, which is when he filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized that April.

Following her completion of the community service hours, Larissa’ lawyer said that “this case will not impact Larissa’s ability to pursue her goal of becoming a United States citizen.”